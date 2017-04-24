VC Founder Predicts AI Will Take 50% Of All Human Jobs Within 10 Years

An anonymous reader quotes CNBC: Robots are likely to replace 50 percent of all jobs in the next decade , according to Kai-Fu Lee, founder of venture capital firm Sinovation Ventures and a top voice on tech in China. Artificial intelligence is the wave of the future, the influential technologist told CNBC, calling it the "singular thing that will be larger than all of human tech revolutions added together, including electricity, [the] industrial revolution, internet, mobile internet -- because AI is pervasive"... For example, he said, companies in which his firm has invested can accomplish feats such as recognizing 3 million faces at the same time, or dispersing loans in eight seconds.

