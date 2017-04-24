VC-backed Argenx files for IPO
Argenx, a Dutch developer of antibodies that treat cancer and severe autoimmune diseases, has filed for a U.S. IPO. The number of shares that will be sold as well as the stock's pricing terms have yet to be set.
