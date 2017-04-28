Udacity spins out self-driving taxi startup Voyage

One example of how fast the field of AI is moving: Udacity's "school for robo-cars has been so successful that it's now spinning out of Udacity into its own company, Voyage ." Here's a snippet from Business Insider : The new spin-out will be lead by Oliver Cameron , a Udacity VP that was spearheading a lot of its self-driving car curriculum.

