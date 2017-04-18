U.S. VC firm buys $26.4M stake in Xero

U.S. VC firm buys $26.4M stake in Xero

17 hrs ago Read more: WebCPA

The investment was made in New Zealand, where Xero is headquartered. According to a filing with the New Zealand Stock Exchange, TCV bought its shares from Matrix Partners, another U.S.-based investment firm, which reduced its stake in Xero from 9.8 to 8.5 percent .

