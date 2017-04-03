Twitter CEO forgoes compensation; lon...

Twitter CEO forgoes compensation; long-time board member to leave

Twitter Inc's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on Friday. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015.

