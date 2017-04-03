Trump's immigration policies are opening a door to the Silicon...

Trump's immigration policies are open...

It's a startup founder's dream: a community of 2,500 early-stage tech companies, a government investing in high-tech innovation and expediting work permits, and venture-capital investment levels not seen since the heyday of the dot-com bubble. This isn't San Francisco, New York, or London - it's Toronto.

