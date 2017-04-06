Trov in California Closes $45M in Ser...

Trov in California Closes $45M in Series D Financing for Insurtech

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

San Francisco, Calif.-based Trov announced that it has closed $45 million in Series D funding led by Munich Re/HSB Ventures, bringing its total funding to just over $85 million. All of Trov's Series C investors participated in the round: Oak HC/FT; Suncorp Group; Guidewire and Anthemis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar '17 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16) Dec '16 clackseoul 2
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC