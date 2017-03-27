Trading Places - this week's appointm...

Trading Places - this week's appointments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SCOTTISH Equity Partners has announced that Jan Rutherford is assuming responsibility for investor relations and will also head up SEP's London office, while continuing to play a key role in the investment team. The group has also made two new appointments to its investment team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Mar 30 RichardB 5
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16) Dec '16 clackseoul 2
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC