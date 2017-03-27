Trading Places - this week's appointments
SCOTTISH Equity Partners has announced that Jan Rutherford is assuming responsibility for investor relations and will also head up SEP's London office, while continuing to play a key role in the investment team. The group has also made two new appointments to its investment team.
