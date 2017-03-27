Toshiba Shareholders OK Chip Unit Sal...

Toshiba Shareholders OK Chip Unit Sale as Bidders Mount

Toshiba's shareholders approved spinning off the company's semiconductor business into a separate business at a special shareholder meeting Thursday , paving the way for a sale that could fetch up to $18 billion, according to reports. Meanwhile, the number of reported bidders in the Toshiba chip business continues to mount, though most of the bidders are unconfirmed.

