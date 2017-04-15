The CEO of a $3.7 billion startup is allegedly firing...

Employees at a highly valued Silicon Valley startup are saying that the company has a brutish CEO who humiliated them and allegedly fired people right before their stock options vested, according to an explosive expos on Tanium by Bloomberg's Lizette Chapman and Sarah McBride Orion Hindawi is the CEO cofounder of Tanium, a startup he created with his father a decade ago. Today it is one of the mostly highly valued security startups in the tech industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.