Tech's Wealthy Enclaves Hurt the Country-and Tech Itself

On a dreary Thursday afternoon in March, the halls of the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, swelled with people who spend their lives trying to salvage the economies of America's forgotten towns. Hailing from across the country, they hurried past Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office in their sharp suits and jewel-toned dresses, each one carrying a different proposal for how to keep their cities and states afloat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.