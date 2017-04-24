Tech Made Cities Too Expensive. Here'...

Tech Made Cities Too Expensive. Here's How to Fix It

In 2013 protests broke out in Oakland, California, directed against the private buses that shuttle tech workers from pricey homes in the city's gentrifying areas to jobs in Silicon Valley. "You live your comfortable lives," read a flyer that protesters handed out to passengers, "surrounded by poverty, homelessness, and death, seemingly oblivious to everything around you, lost in the big bucks and success."

