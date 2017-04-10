Student housing gets plush, thanks to a start-up6 min ago
New Delhi, April 16 The rooms feel like hotels - fully furnished and well-maintained, says Shivalika Verma, one of the 77 residents in the first building of Your-Space, a new venture that aims to disrupt the student housing market by providing premium facilities - plus comfort and safety that feels like home. Another resident of the Greater Noida facility, Samiksha Singh, who is pursuing M.Tech at Galgotias University, couldn't stop talking about how the round-the clock security system, centralised air-conditioning and free Wi-Fi help her make the most of her time and pursue her studies in a secure environment.
