Steve Cohen's Investment Firm Takes Stake in Street Contxt
Financial technology start-up Street Contxt just landed an investment from hedge funder Steve Cohen and renowned venture capital investor Joe Lonsdale to solve one of the investment banking industry's biggest problems and raise a few more dollars in the process. "We want you to take back your in-box," said Blair Livingston, Street Contxt CEO, whose company is currently selling software to help sell- and buy-side analysts, institutional investors and other investment professionals manage published content.
