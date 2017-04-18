Stephen Harper joins Silicon Valley v...

Stephen Harper joins Silicon Valley venture capital firm 8VC as adviser

Former prime minister Stephen Harper has taken an advisory role with 8VC - a San Francisco-based venture-capital firm - in his latest public venture since walking away from politics last year. Privately held 8VC was started in 2015 and counts well-known venture capitalists Drew Oetting and Joe Lonsdale among its founders.

