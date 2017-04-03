Startups in Japan seeing ample cash b...

Startups in Japan seeing ample cash but lack of innovators

Japan Inc. where companies with roots going back decades, if not centuries, have long dominated, is finally warming up to startups. Major banks and venture capitalists are keen to tap into faster growth by investing in innovative entrepreneurs, when they can find them.

