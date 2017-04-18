Startups enjoy strong VC funding in Q1 2017
Funding of start-up health information technology companies was hot during the first quarter of 2017, and not just in the United States. Global venture capital funding during Q1 2017 reached $1.6 billion, nearly twice as much as during the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Mercom Capital Group.
