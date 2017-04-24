Startup claims 3D printers create met...

Startup claims 3D printers create metal parts faster, more cheaply

A two-year-old startup today unveiled two new 3D metal printing machines, one of which can create prototypes and the other production parts faster and cheaper than existing technology, the vendor says. Desktop Metal , based in Burlington, Mass., demonstrated the Desktop Metal Studio System, which it calls an "office-friendly" metal 3D-printing system for rapid prototyping, and the DM Production, a manufacturing-class printer it claims is 100 times faster than today's laser sintering machines.

