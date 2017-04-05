Snowflake rakes in $100 million to gr...

Snowflake rakes in $100 million to grow its Data Warehouse as a Service.

Snowflake Computing , the company that built a Data Warehouse as a Service cloud solution, announced a $100 million Series D investment led by Iconiq Capital with help from Madrona Venture Group. Early investors Altimeter Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Wing Ventures also participated.

