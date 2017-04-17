SK head to visit Japan on Toshiba deal
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won plans to visit Japan next week as the group's chip-making arm SK hynix Inc. has joined the race to take over the memory division of Japanese tech giant Toshiba Corp., industry sources said Friday. During his stay in Japan, Chey plans to meet executives of Toshiba to explain SK Group's vision on the chip industry, according to the sources.
