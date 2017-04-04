Silicon Valley investing slump contin...

Silicon Valley investing slump continues, fewer startups get funded

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Fewer Bay Area startups scored funding in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the quarter before, even as venture capitalists invested more money in the area. Continuing a downward trend, the pace of Bay Area venture capital deals slowed during the first three months of 2017, dashing entrepreneurs' hopes that it would be easier to raise money this year.

