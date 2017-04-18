Sellout: Why Control is Key in the Sa...

Sellout: Why Control is Key in the Sale of VC-Backed Companies

Every founder of a growth startup dreams of a big, successful exit - a sale of the company for millions of dollars. But that dream could be shattered if the investors are able to cause the company to be sold prematurely with proceeds only equal or barely exceeding the investors' liquidation preferences, leaving little or nothing for the founders.

