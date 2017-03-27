RPT-In West Bank, a venture capital f...

RPT-In West Bank, a venture capital fund hunts Palestinian tech returns

March 31

RAMALLAH, West Bank/TEL AVIV, March 31 The backstreets of Ramallah are a long way from Silicon Valley, but a niche venture capital fund is trying to narrow the gap with a focus on early-stage Palestinian tech startups. With backing from Cisco, the Google Foundation, the European Investment Fund and others, Sadara Ventures is making gradual inroads in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory long occupied by Israel, financing six companies so far.

