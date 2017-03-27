RPT-In West Bank, a venture capital fund hunts Palestinian tech returns
RAMALLAH, West Bank/TEL AVIV, March 31 The backstreets of Ramallah are a long way from Silicon Valley, but a niche venture capital fund is trying to narrow the gap with a focus on early-stage Palestinian tech startups. With backing from Cisco, the Google Foundation, the European Investment Fund and others, Sadara Ventures is making gradual inroads in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory long occupied by Israel, financing six companies so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Mar 30
|RichardB
|5
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC