Ride is over for Hub on-demand shuttle service

Matt George of Bridj speaks in a round table discussion in the Statehouse during a Technology Hub CaucusMay 12, 2015 Boston startup Bridj, an on-demand shuttle service, abruptly announced it is closing after three years in business after a planned transaction with a car company fell through. "Today, our journey unexpectedly ends," CEO Matt George announced in a statement posted last night to the Bridj website.

