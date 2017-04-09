Rich in AI leaders, Canada tries to finally cash in
Long before Google started working on cars that drive themselves and Amazon was creating home appliances that talk, a handful of researchers in Canada - backed by the Canadian government and universities - were laying the groundwork for today's boom in artificial intelligence. But the center of the commercial gold rush has been a long way away, in Silicon Valley.
