Retail savvy led Green to big hits as e-commerce investor
Kirsten Green had only dabbled in investing in startups before she began a venture-capital fund in 2012. What she had instead was years of experience covering the retail business as an analyst on Wall Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC