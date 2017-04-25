Ratan Tata-Backed SeedPlus Closes Debut Fund to Invest in Asia
Jungle Ventures ' SeedPlus, which targets early-stage deals in Asia, has closed its first fund with backing from the investment arms of Other investors in the S$25 million fund are Ratan Tata's RNT Associates, Accel Partners and International Finance Corp., a unit of the World Bank. The fund's focus includes financial technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC