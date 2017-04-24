Rand Capital - 40% Discount To A Growing Net Asset Value
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company located in Buffalo, NY that offers debt/equity funding & managerial assistance to early or expansion stage companies in upstate New York. As they describe themselves, they are a mutual fund of private companies as they have investments in about 30 different companies ranging from 0.5M to 3M per company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC