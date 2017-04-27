Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 420,364 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd
Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in ICICI Bank Ltd by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the bank's stock after selling 420,364 shares during the period.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
