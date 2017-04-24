PPD valued at more than $9bn as investors recapitalize
GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to acquire minority ownership positions in PPD. A new ownership structure at Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC is designed to help drive the company's next phase of growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC