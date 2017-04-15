PopCap cofounder's VR startup, PlutoVR, nets $13.9M in funding

Pluto VR, the VR communications startup that PopCap Games cofounder John Vechey helped launch in Seattle in 2015 after leaving Electronic Arts , has managed to raise $13.9 million in a series A round of funding. The folks at Pluto initially seemed intent on exploring a variety of VR projects, from board games to conference calls, but is currently focused on the latter; VR-curious devs can check out an alpha version of Pluto's VR chat app via the company's website .

