PetSmart is acquiring Chewy.com for $3.35 billion in the largest e-commerce acquisition ever
PetSmart has made the biggest e-commerce acquisition in history, snatching up fast-growing pet food and product site Chewy.com for $3.35 billion, according to multiple sources familiar with the deal. The deal is a huge one by any standard - bigger than Walmart's $3.3 billion deal for Jet.com last year - and especially for a retail company like PetSmart that was itself valued at only $8.7 billion when private-equity investors took it over in 2015.
