Oracle acquires Dutch cloud start-up Wercker
Wercker provides an open-source command-line interface with which developers can create Docker containers on their desktop, automate their build and deploy processes, and then deploy them to various cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services and Rackspace. The company has offices in Amsterdam, London and San Francisco, California.
