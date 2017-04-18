Oracle acquires Dutch cloud start-up ...

Oracle acquires Dutch cloud start-up Wercker

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Computing.co.uk

Wercker provides an open-source command-line interface with which developers can create Docker containers on their desktop, automate their build and deploy processes, and then deploy them to various cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services and Rackspace. The company has offices in Amsterdam, London and San Francisco, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computing.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan update Apr 10 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar '17 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC