New funding secures plans for Denton ...

New funding secures plans for Denton space start-up Kubos

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

With a new $1.65 million of venture capital funding secured, Denton-based Kubos is working to become the Windows equivalent for satellite technology. The company is continuing to expand its software platforms to facilitate every aspect of satellite technology, from an application that simulates mission control to ways to test code on satellites, said Marshall Culpepper, CEO and cofounder of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar '17 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16) Dec '16 clackseoul 2
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC