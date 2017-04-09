New funding secures plans for Denton space start-up Kubos
With a new $1.65 million of venture capital funding secured, Denton-based Kubos is working to become the Windows equivalent for satellite technology. The company is continuing to expand its software platforms to facilitate every aspect of satellite technology, from an application that simulates mission control to ways to test code on satellites, said Marshall Culpepper, CEO and cofounder of the company.
