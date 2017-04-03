Momentum Builds in the U.S. IPO Market
Renaissance Capital reported a strong start to the year in its U.S. IPO Market 1Q 2017 Quarterly Review . The first quarter of 2017 saw 25 IPOs, which raised $9.9 billion, a jump from 1Q 2016's 8 IPOs raising less than $1 billion.
