Meniga raises a 7.5 million funding round
London headquartered personal finance startup Meniga has raised a a 7.5 million funding round led by Nordic venture capital investor Industrifonden. Meniga, founded in Iceland in 2009, helps banks in 18 markets, including Santander, Intesa, ING Direct, Commerzbank and mBank, make sense of their customers' data to offer more compelling online and mobile banking products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC