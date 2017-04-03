Meniga raises a 7.5 million funding round

London headquartered personal finance startup Meniga has raised a a 7.5 million funding round led by Nordic venture capital investor Industrifonden. Meniga, founded in Iceland in 2009, helps banks in 18 markets, including Santander, Intesa, ING Direct, Commerzbank and mBank, make sense of their customers' data to offer more compelling online and mobile banking products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.