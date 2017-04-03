Meet One Of The Largest VC-Backed Cannabis Companies In The U.S., Generating 300% ROI In 10 Weeks
Baker Technologies is a company offering a customer engagement platform especially designed for cannabis dispensaries and brands, often dubbed "the salesforce.com, inc. of pot."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|36 min
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC