Lululemon Adds Gap Veteran as Board Co-Chairman After Disastrous Quarter

Athleisure apparel company Lululemon , reeling from a 23% drop in its stock price last week, has added a veteran of publicly-traded retailers to its board. Lululemon revealed Friday, April 7, that former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy has joined the company as co-chairman of its board of directors.

