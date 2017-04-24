LoveCrafts raised A 26 million for its online crafting communities
LoveCrafts, the UK-headquartered marketplace for craft products, announced on Tuesday that it has raised A 26 million in new funding from Scottish Equity Partners, as well as previous investors Balderton Capital and Highland Europe. LoveCrafts isn't a traditional e-commerce site - it favours building communities around different kinds of crafts rather than just serving as an online shopfront.
