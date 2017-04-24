LoveCrafts, a social network and mark...

LoveCrafts, a social network and marketplace for makers, raises $33M

Facebook may have the generalist, mass-market social network on lock down, but when it comes to communities based around special interests, the playing field remains full of promise. Today, a UK startup called LoveCrafts , aimed at knitters and other home craft makers with a platform that is part social-network and part e-commerce marketplace, is announcing a significant growth round of A 26 million to seize that opportunity - expanding into new categories and doubling down on international growth, according to an interview with CEO and cofounder Edward Griffith.

