Loews to pay $1.2 billion to buy Consolidated Container from Bain Capital

10 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, and will be funded with about 50% cash on hand, and 5% debt at Consolidated Container . "We have been analyzing the packaging industry for some time because it fits our key acquisition criteria: It is a fragmented industry that generates strong cash flows and we believe it is unlikely to be subject to major technological disruption," said Loews Chief Executive James Tisch.

