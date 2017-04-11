Loews to pay $1.2 billion to buy Consolidated Container from Bain Capital
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, and will be funded with about 50% cash on hand, and 5% debt at Consolidated Container . "We have been analyzing the packaging industry for some time because it fits our key acquisition criteria: It is a fragmented industry that generates strong cash flows and we believe it is unlikely to be subject to major technological disruption," said Loews Chief Executive James Tisch.
