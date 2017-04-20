Less than one in five start-ups are founded by women

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The "Fearless Girl" statue, created by Kristen Visbal, stands across from the "Charging Bull" statue in New York City in March, 2017. New research data from Crunchbase , the research arm of technology site TechCrunch, has found that only 17 percent of new start-ups during the first quarter of 2017 were founded by females - and the number hasn't changed for a while.

