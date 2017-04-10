LeEco, Vizio abandon $2 billion deal over regulatory concerns

FILE PHOTO: LeEco's new Le Pro3 phone is on display during a press event in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 19, 2016. RETUERS/Beck Diefenbach LeEco and Vizio, however, have struck a new collaboration agreement that includes bringing Vizio products to the Chinese market, according to a brief emailed statement from the Chinese company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.