Investors call a truce, decks cleared for Snapdeal sale
Pushing sales through deep discounts and large marketing spends e-commerce in India has been popularly criticised for burning a large sum of cash which has resulted in the cash-deprived state of Snapdeal SoftBank, which has written off the value of its investments in the company, is looking at a fire sale in exchange for equity in Flipkart, India's largest ecommerce firm that has revived to take on global rival Amazon. During Tuesday's meeting, said another source, SoftBank had shown interest in acquiring a part of the stake owned by the other two venture capital firms.
