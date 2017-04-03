Inari Medical Announces First Patient Treated With The ClotTriever Thrombectomy System
The ClotTriever Thrombectomy System received 510 marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on "We are pleased to be the first site to perform a procedure using the ClotTriever System. The ClotTriever removed clot in the iliac vein efficiently, and without the need for thrombolytic drugs," said Medical Center in Seattle.
