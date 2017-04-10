In search of unicorns

Indonesia-based startup accelerator Kejora Ventures believes Asean now offers the size and scale to produce some hugely successful tech-based businesses. By Erich Parpart Some digital businesses are winner-takes-all, where the number one player can probably take almost 70% of the market, so speed and timing are everything in a digital venture, says Sebastian Togelang, founding partner of Kejora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.