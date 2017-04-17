In Case You Missed It: Launch Links - April, 2017 #2
Know Your Limits: Understanding Your Term Sheet's Exclusivity Provision Before going exclusive with a VC, startups should understand this key provision in any term sheet. WilmerHale's Stephanie Evans and Tim Hultzman explain how exclusivity works in most startup financing term sheets.
