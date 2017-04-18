HSBC and 17 other financial firms in ...

HSBC and 17 other financial firms in race to find fintech talent

Eighteen major financial institutions are heating up the race in Hong Kong to find innovative start-ups that could disrupt their industry as the city hosts Asia-Pacific's largest financial technology accelerator programme for the fourth consecutive year. Senior banking executives said on Wednesday that Accenture's FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific provided an important platform for entrepreneurs to connect with industry experts.

