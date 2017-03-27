How Pre-Seed Stage Financing is Changing
In recent years, further declines in the cost of bringing new software products to market has continued to alter the world of financing early stage software companies in three fundamental ways: First, pre-seed stage valuations have fallen, even though later stage valuations have risen. Second, pre-seed stage investors have shifted the focus of their evaluation of companies from potential to traction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Mar 30
|RichardB
|5
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC