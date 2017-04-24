Government would seek 'commercial return' if NZVIF reinvented

There will be no transfer of wealth from taxpayers to private investors, if the Crown-owned New Zealand Venture Investment Fund is allowed to reinvent itself, chief executive Richard Dellabarca says. Dellabarca said there was a gap in the finance market for a venture capital fund with assets of about $300m to $500m that could provide "Series A" funding of the order of $5m to $30m to Kiwi companies.

